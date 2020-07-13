2-year-old recovers from COVID-19 one month after in Ogun

A two-year-old girl who tested positive for Coronavirus in Ogun state has recovered from the deadly virus exactly one month after contracting the virus.

The girl had tested positive on Saturday, June 13 at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The hospital’s Head of Public Relations and Information, Segun Orisajo who disclosed this to journalists in a statement on Sunday, stated that, the hospital would soon discharge the toddler following the two consecutive tests conducted on her which returned negative.

The toddler was admitted at the hospital’s children emergency room on account of convulsion, high temperature and unconsciousness.

She was subsequently tested for Coronavirus and the result came back positive.

Blueprint gathered that about eight medical workers of the hospital who attended to the toddler contracted Coronavirus from her.

The hospital’s spokesman quoted the Medical Director, Prof Adewale Musa – Olomu to have said, the hospital had recently successfully treated and discharged two COVID-19 patients, who are Indians and workers of an Ogun based multinational company.

“Interestingly, the girl is now out of Coronavirus disease as her two consecutive samples returned negative.

“The Medical Director, Prof. Adewale Musa-Olomu expressed delight over the development, commending all the healthcare team that had been managing the girl

“The Medical Director said the girl is presently stable and ambulant. She is being worked up for discharge and post discharge follow up clinic visits,” Orisajo said.