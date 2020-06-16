2 years after, FCT athletes cry out over NSF entitlements

Two years after recording the highest podium finish in the National Sports Festival, NSF, athletes and coaches who represented Federal Capital Territory FCT in the 2018 festival held in Abuja have cried why they have not been paid the allowances and entitlements meant for them.

The money meant for winning medals for the territory at the festival according to the athletes has been released but were surprised that it has not been disbursed to them.

They confirmed that the money has been released by the Ministry to the Department of Treasury (DoT) since April 2020 but nothing has been heard as regards when it will be disbursed.

FCT Minister Malam Muhammad Bello had promised that gold medalists three hundred thousand (N300,000), silver medalists with two hundred thousand (N200,000) while bronze medalists will receive One hundred thousand (N100,000) naira each.

Some of the athletes’ parents who are staff of the DoT confirmed the payment into the Department’s account but wondered why nothing has been said about getting the money to athletes and coaches particularly now that they need it the most due to negative impact of Covid-19 on the economy.

A gold medalist who spoke on condition of anonymity said, “I appreciate the good work the Minister of FCT, Mallam Muhammad Bello has been doing particularly approving the bonuses for athletes who won medals at the last National Sports Festival.

We were happy when we heard the money has been released to the Department of Treasury since April, 2020. But our hopes has been dashed because till this moment, no news about when we are going to get our money. They should know that things are hard now. There is no money anywhere. We plead that they should help us facilitate how it will get to us.

Reacting on the issue, a staff of the Sports Ministry who refused to be quoted said the delay was due to the suspension of works due to the Corona virus which has ravaged the whole world.

He said the money would be paid as soon as work resumes fully after the lockdown by the Federal government and FCT.

FCT finished 7th in the final medals at the 2018 National Sports Festival in Abuja with 21 gold, 9 silver and 25 bronze medals, the best result for FCT in National Sports Festival.