2 years in office: We have executed 1, 667 digital projects—Pantami

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy Dr Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami has revealed that a total of 1,667 ICT projects has been completed while another 455 others are ongoing across the country.

The minister made this remarks at the commissioning of “Digital Economy projects Batch 12” as part of programme marking his two years in office in Abuja on Thursday.

“Today’s event even holds a greater level of significance as it marks almost two years since I was given the privilege and honour of serving as a minister, on the 21st of August, 2019.”

He noted that the eight projects being commissioned were part of the policies of the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy and are being supervised by the Ministry.

“In line with our general approach for locating projects, these projects are situated in all the six geopolitical zones of the country and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.”

The commissioned projects are: Emergency Communications Centre (ECC), Makurdi, Benue state (North Central); Virtual Examination Centre, College of Education, Argungu, Kebbi state (North West); E-Accessibility Centre, Alderstown Schools for the Deaf, Warri, Delta state (South South);

Others are, E-Health/Data Sharing Project, Leko Abdulrahman Hospital, Daura, Katsina state (North West); Digital Economy Centre & E-Learning Facilities, Ogba Grammar Shool, Lagos state (South West); Digital Economy Centre & E-Learning Facilities, St Paul Secondary School, Eke, Enugu state (South East); Digital Economy Centre & E-Learning Facilities, Federal Character Commission, Abuja (North Central); and E-Accessibility Centre, Bauchi state Orphans and Vulnerable Children School, Bauchi state (North East).