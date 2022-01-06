20 Benefits of Sadaqah you may not know

Regarding Sadaqah;

If the person giving Sadaqah knows that the money he is donating will reach Allah first and then the poor person, he will truly gain much more joy in giving rather than taking.

Do you know the benefits of Sadaqah?

Sadaqah is one of the doors from Jannah Sadaqah is the most virtuous action in all good actions, and the best form of Sadaqah is to feed others Sadaqah will be a shade on the day of judgement and it will save a person from the fire Sadaqah makes the anger of Allah cool and it also cools the heat in the grave The best and most beneficial gift for a deceased person is Sadaqah and Allah continues to increase the reward of Sadaqah Sadaqah is a way to purify the soul and increases good deeds Sadaqah will be a cause of happiness on the day of judgement on the face of the giver Sadaqah is a source of peace from the dangers of the day of judgement and it doesn’t let you grieve the past Sadaqah is a means of sins being forgiven and also expiates past sins Sadaqah is glad tidings of a good death and is also a cause for the duas of the angels The person who gives Sadaqah is from the best of people and all those associated with it will also receive the reward The person who gives Sadaqah is promised great rewards The person who spends in Sadaqah is counted in those who have piety and people also begin to love him. Giving Sadaqah is a sign of kindness and grace Sadaqah is a means of Duas being accepted and hardships being removed Sadaqah removes difficulties and closed 70 doors of harm in the world Sadaqah is a means of age and wealth being increased and is also a means of success and provision Sadaqah is a cure and a medicine Sadaqah prevents theft, a bad death, burns from fire and drowning Sadaqah is rewarded, even if it is on animals and birds.

