20 interesting facts about late Alaafin Of Oyo, Oba Adeyemi

The Alaafin of Oyo, His Majesty, Alaiyeluwa Oba Dr. Làmídì Oláyíwolá Atanda Adéyemí III , passed on, Friday night, after his 52nd-year reign.

Here are 20 interesting facts about the late Monarch.

1-According to him, the Old Oyo Empire existed without break for 600 years. That’s quite impressive, you know. Especially when you realize that many of the most popular empires, like the famed British Empire, did not last half of that.

2-He was born on 15th October, 1938, and that makes him 84 years old. He was selected among other contestants to become king in 1968 but the government of the day refused and he was not crowned until January 1971, he was working as an insurance clerk then.

3-Aláàfin means one who owns the palace, aáfin. It can also mean Lord of the Palace, as it is from the aafin that he lords his authority over his people.

4- In times past, the Alaafin was an absolute ruler. Other names for the Aláàfin include Kábíyèsí (the King No One Can Question) Iku Baba Yeye (One Who Can Command Death or Pronounce It Upon His Father or Mother Or He Who Is Mother & Father To Death), Alashe (He Who Possesses Authority), Ekeji Orisha (Second-in-Command to the gods) NB: Translations can vary slightly.

5-Whoever enters the king’s courtyard must remove the shoes. Everyone except the Alaafin must have bare feet in his greeting courtyard.

6-The Kabiyesi’s eldest daughter is name Arewa, meaning The Beautiful One in Yoruba.

7-He contested with 10 other people for the position of the Alaafin. The contest started in 1968 and did not end until 1970. That’s around the time of the Nigerian Civil War. He was declared winner three times but the government initially rejected the ruling of the Oyomesi on all the three occasions. The Oyomesi advises the Alaafin and is the highest decision-making body in the kingdom.

8-He is a boxer, and was a champion in those days (he still has his punching bag in the courtyard) and his favorite meals are amala (yam flour), iyan (pounded yam), abula soup and ogi (pap).

9-In terms of religion, he is a practising Muslim but describes himself as being liberal and a free mixer who was raised up in a strict Christian home and also went to a Catholic school.

10-He has a pond in the palace where he keeps gold fish, and there is also a tortoise in the courtyard said to be hundreds of years old.

11-At 74, he still does rope skipping. Kabiyesi o!

12-The Alaafin can communicate with the deities like Sango (the god of thunder) in their own language. I wonder how that is done.

13-His own father, Adéníran Adéyemí II was the Alaafin for 10 years (1945-1955) until he was forced into exile by the political party of Chief Obáfémi Awólówò, the Action Group in 1956. While his father was on exile, he was sent to live with the Alake of Egbaland, Oba Oladapo Ademola, the father of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Adetokunbo Ademola.

14-He was the first Yoruba monarch to become the Chancellor of Uthman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto.

15-There are 24 seats in the royal chamber of his Palace, 12 on each side.

16-As at the time of writing this, 21 ancient rooms in the Palace were destroyed by fire caused by an electrical surge. Ile Alaafin to jo, ewa lo bu kun.

17-On his controversial relationship with the Ooni of Ife, Oba Okunade Sijuwade, Olubuse II, he says: Let me put it this way: My relation with traditional rulers generally is cordial. But since you singled out the Ooni of Ife, you should have your reasons. I think he is in a better position to answer the question. For me, I have no problem with him at all as long as everybody knows his limit of authority.

At a point, the Alaafin delayed the appointment of a new Chief Imam for the kingdom because members of the Ajokidero family producing the new Imam were very bitterly opposed and critical of the Alaafin during the conflict between the Oro cult and Muslims in Oyo Town. He is a recipient of a national honour, the Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR). He installed the late Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Olawale Abiola (MKO) as the last Aare Ona Kakanfo (Field Marshal or Generalissimo) of Yorubaland on 14th January, 1988 and also the talented singer, Queen Salawa Abeni whom he crowned the Queen of Waka Music (the Golden Voice of Africa) in 1992. Both truly deserve the honours (I’m actually listening to Salawa’s Cheer Up writing this…lol!) He was the 43rd Alaafin of Oyo. Alaafins are buried at the Royal Burial Ground called the Bara.

