20 months after, Buni leads APC to Convention February

Barring any last minute change in plan, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would hold its National Convention February 2022, Chairman Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Yobe state Governor Mai Mala Buni has said.

The governor said this Monday while fielding questions from State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He said the party would soon announce the exact date of the convention.

Buni took over the party leadership June 25, 2020 following the sack of the then National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

He announced the convention plan 17 months after taking over the leadership of the party.

And if the date goes unchanged, Buni would be handing over to a new leadership after he must have spent 20 months or thereabout as APC caretaker chair.

Speaking to journalists after the meeting with President Buhari, Buni said: “The Progressive Governors’ Forum after their meeting, has suggested February to the party and the President has concurred, so we are going ahead to plan for the convention in February. Nigerians should expect more unity and progress as a result of the forthcoming convention.”

He said the APC leadership and governors consulted widely before agreeing on the February date for the national convention.

On insinuations in some quarters that the caretaker committee was delaying the convention to extend its stay in office, the governor said: “Am I a jobless person who is always trying to extend his tenure; to do what? I have my primary responsibility as a governor to go back to my state and carry out my primary responsibility. What I am here to do is ad-hoc and of course to reposition the party and that is exactly what we have been able to achieve.”

Also speaking, Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi state, who is also the chairman of Progressive Governors’ Forum, said governors considered February for the convention because Christmas is fast-approaching and about four states are yet to conclude their conventions before choosing February for the convention.

“Yesterday, November 21, the Progressive Governors’ Forum met, where we congratulated and thanked the Caretaker Committee for working so hard in leading the party. We also thanked the President for supporting them to deliver on their mandate.

“I also explained yesterday that the Progressive Governors’ Forum discussed the issue of national convention of the party and they mandated us to come and discuss with the President as the party’s leader to give the input of the Governors so that the party and the President will consider.

“Part of the inputs we got yesterday was that we still have four states which are in the process of completing their congresses like Anambra; understandably because of the recent gubernatorial election, Zamfara and two others, because of logistic challenges and then, Christmas is around the corner and early January we will be very busy with Ekiti. So, the governors, based on all these, suggested the party and the President should graciously consider February and the President is favourably disposed to the suggestion,” he said.

‘Party won’t implode’

Also, the Bagudu-led PGF said the current crisis facing the party would not lead to its implosion ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The governors, elected on APC platform, disclosed this after a closed-door meeting Sunday evening in Abuja.

The meeting was to deliberate on the way forward for the party, especially with regards to its planned national convention.

At least, 20 of the governors were in attendance. They include the host, Governor Bagudu, his counterparts from Kogi, Nasarawa, Katsina, Plateau, Ekiti, Jigawa, Kano, Kwara, Imo, Borno, Ebonyi, Lagos, Zamfara, Niger, Ogun and Cross River states.

Addressing journalists after the meeting which ran into 12.00am Monday, Governor Bagudu assured the party would come out from the current crisis stronger.

Bagudu dismissed speculations that the APC governors had met with President Buhari to convince him not to assent the Electoral Act Amendment bill, saying the earlier meeting with the president was to discuss the forthcoming national convention of the party.

“I said we are going to meet with our party leader (Buhari) and we appreciate your interest and we will certainly keep you informed,” he stated.

On the outcome of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state, Bagudu described it as a victory for Nigeria, adding it was the right of the party’s candidate to express his views on the outcome of the election.

“That an election took place in Anambra, I think Nigeria has won, and the President has made a statement about that and we are equally proud of our security agencies.

“The party’s candidates in all elections have the pride of place to determine their views about the outcome, but we are proud that under the APC, an election that was hitherto thought to be impossible has taken place,” he said.

On concerns over the crisis rocking the party, Bagudu said: “This is a party which was not only able to mobilise into its fold three outstanding governors into the party, the Deputy Governor of Anambra state, members of the National Assembly, distinguished Nigerians from all walks of life and this is the party where the party leadership is humble to say that all Nigerians should join us so that we unite and serve Nigerians.

“While other parties are sending people away, we, despite our strength, are inviting them to join us so that together we reposition and keep the progress agenda.”