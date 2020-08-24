20-year-old boy bags 12 months jail for stealing aluminum sheet



A Magistrate court, sitting in Osogbo, Osun state capital, Monday sentenced a 20-year-old Mechanics, Ibrahim Kolapo, to twelve months imprisonment for stealing aluminum flat sheets.



Police prosecutor, Mr. Fagboyinbo Abiodun, told the court that the convict committed the offence on August 23, 2020 at about 11:20am at Tinumola Area, Oroki Estate, Osogbo.



Fagboyinbo stated that the convict did unlawfully jumped through the fence, entered a dwelling house and stole two milk colour aluminum flat sheets valued N240,000 property of one Sola Bamidele.



According to the prosecutor, the crime was contrary to and punishable under section 509 and 390(9) of the criminal code Cap 34 Vol ll Law of Osun state, 2002.



The convict who had no legal representation admitted guilty to the allegation preferred against him by the police and prayed the court to be lenient with him.



Magistrate Isola Omisade, sentenced the convict to twelve months.

