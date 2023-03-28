20-year-old man commits suicide in Lagos, police begin probe

Police in Lagos says it has commenced investigation into how a 20-year-old identified as Sodiq Olayemi, hanged himself with rope and died immediately in Lagos.

Our correspondent gathered that Sodiq’s body was found hanging inside an uncompleted building in the area as he reportedly committed suicide in the early morning of Sunday in Epe area of the state.

“Preliminary investigations showed no mark of violence was found on the body of the deceased. The police have begun investigation into the matter,” a source said.

Confirming the incident, spokesperson for the Lagos state command, SP Benjamin Hundenyin, said the matter has been reported to the police and investigation commenced immediately to unravel the cause of the incident.

