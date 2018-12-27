20-year old Super Eagles Goalkeeper weds in Imo

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho quit bachelor hood on Wednesday following his traditional wedding which took place in Imo State, South East Nigeria.

The wedding ceremony took place at Anglican Cathedral playground, Egbu in Owerri, Imo State.

Two of his international teammtes, Henry Onyekuru and Samuel Kalu were in attendance during the ceremony.

Uzoho was a surprise inclusion in Nigeria’s squad to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia as he did not play a part in the qualifiers.

He was installed as number one choice and was in goal for Super Eagles three games at the competition against Croatia, Iceland and Argentina.

The 20-year-old year old secured a loan move to Spanish Segunda B side, Elche this summer from top flight side, Deportivo La Coruna.

