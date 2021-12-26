20 youths benefit from Senator’s N1m grant



The Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District in Edo State, Pharm. Matthew Urhoghide, has empowered 20 youths with N50,000 each, being a starter pack for their businesses.

This was just as the Senator also distributed over 400 chairs to four primary schools in Benin metropolis.

The youths were handed the largesse after undergoing a training program on Fish Farming Technique in Edo South.

The programme was facilitated by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, while officials of National Directorate of Employment (NDE) trained the beneficiaries.

Urhoghide who was represented at the programme by his Legislative Aide, Mr.Pet Eghobamien said that the training was in fulfilment of his electioneering promise to his constituent.

Also, the Edo State Coordinator of the NDE, Mr Edobor Solomon commended the Federal government and Senator Matthew Urhoghide for providing the opportunity and platform for the training.

Solomon advised the trainees the make judicious use of the money given to them to grow their businesses

Related

No tags for this post.