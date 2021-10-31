200 cadets set sail as Amaechi flags off NIMASA’s NSDP-3

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has flagged off the third phase of the Nigerian Seafarers Development Programme (NSDP).

During the flag-off ceremony organised by the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) in Lagos, Amaechi urged the 200 NSDP-3 cadets to be of good behaviour and represent Nigeria well while commending the resilience of NIMASA in ensuring the success and expansion of the programme since its commencement in 2009.

“The doggedness of NIMASA in ensuring the success of this programme is commendable, but I would like the Agency to include is more local training institutions that meet the standard required for the training,” Amaechi said.

To the cadets, the minister stated, “For those who are leaving, please, do not embarrass the country. You are not just ambassadors of NIMASA, you are ambassadors of Nigeria. You have to be of utmost good behaviour.

“You have to study and pass your exams. There are so many youths who want this opportunity that you have. It means that you must show NIMASA that they did not make any mistake in choosing you.”

In his welcome address, Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Bashir Jamoh, said the third phase of NSDP, called NSDP Tera, had addressed many of the challenges encountered in the previous stages of the programme. Jamoh said with this latest phase, the country was set for a better, more innovative maritime manpower development experience.

Related

No tags for this post.