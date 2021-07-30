200 corps members not murdered in North-east – NYSC

The management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged the general public to dismiss the story that 200 corps members were murdered this year in the North-east as fake and unsubstantiated.

A statement from the office of the director-general of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, read in part, “The attention of management of the National Youth Service Corps has been drawn to a fake story with the above caption circulating on the social media, alluding that 189 corps members had been murdered in Zamfara and Kaduna states, while 376 others were abducted across the Northeast within a year.

“Management wishes to state that discernible minds know that the story is a figment of the writer’s imagination, as nothing of such happened.”

Gen. Ibrahim said the scheme “is always open to enquiries in order to guard against feeding the public with inaccurate or completely false information.”

He re-assured the general public that it would continue to work in concert with security agencies in order to ensure the safety of corps members across the nation.