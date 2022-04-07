200 exhibitors to grace 34th Enugu Int’l Trade Fair – ECCIMA

Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture, ECCIMA has disclosed that come the 34th Enugu International Trade Fair, two hundred exhibitors are expected to showcase their goods and services.

Already, 20 countries have indicated interest to be part of the forthcoming Fair.

The President of ECCIMA, Barr. Jasper Nduagwuike dropped this hint Wednesday to mark the end of the 33rd Trade Fair that began on March 25, 2022.

Nduagwuike said that the forthcoming Fair is expected to be most attended and will witness a greater number of new participants never witnessed in the annals of the Fairs.

The ECCIMA boss who hinged his enthusiasm on the huge successful hosting of the just concluded Fair, said that it was his belief that the next Fair would even be fairer.

“What we have seen this year is a pointer to the fact that what we always believed about the 34th Enugu International Trade Fair will come to pass by the grace of God.

” As we speak, we are proud to state that about 20 countries have already indicated their willingness to be part if the Fair.

“It is a Fair that will have the greatest number of new participants. This year we had over 15 firms who participated for the first time in our Fairs and next year definitely by God’s grace, it will only get better,” he said

He expressed optimism that the Enugu International Trade Fair was gradually returning to its former glory as it was in the 80s and 90s, adding that with hard work, the Fair would get better.