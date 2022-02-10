200 LP members defect to APC in Kuje

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has received more members as 11 executive members and over 200 members of the Labour Party (LP) defected to the APC ahead of the FCT chairmanship elections in the area.

The defectors handed over their LP membership cards and posters in replacing with the brooms of the APC, saying that there was no progress and vision in the LP.

Among the LP Executives who defected to APC are Hon. Marksat as vice chairman, Hon. Musa Kurah Jega Councillor Chibiri ward, Hon. Ugwaha Fache Daniel Councillor Kuje Central ward, Hon. Sani Umar Councillor Kabi ward Chairman, Hon. Abbas Mohammed Gwagwada Ward party Chairman among others.

Hon. Mark Okechukwu, who spoke on behalf of the defectors said that they were dissatisfied by the approach of the LP policies in their area.

According to him, more defectors were still coming to the party for the development of democracy in Kuje area council and the whole county.

“We have seen the hand writing is clear that Apc candidate will emerge as the next area council chairman, we have no choice than to support the people’s party.

“We decided to join the APC to contribute to the development of Kuje area council and the country as a whole.

“Our stay in LP has not been encouraging, LP policies and approach have not encouraged democracy and governance in the area council,” he said.

Receiving the defectors, the chairmanship candidate of APC in Kuje Area Council, Hon. Amidu Sarki, said their decision was a step in the right direction.

Amidu said that APC would clinch the chairmanship position come Saturday in Kuje area council for the development of the area and the country.