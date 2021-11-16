200 workers face job threat over ‘property tussle’ in Kano

About 200 staff of Ugolab Production Nigeria Limited, a pharmaceutical company in Kano state may lose their jobs following an enforcement of a court order by the State High Court.

The property, situated on plot 157/159 club road in the metropolis and known as Ugolab Production Nigeria Limited, has been under legal contention between the owners of the lab and Idris Yaro family in the last 14 years.

At the weekend, about 200 workers of the company resumed for normal working activities, and to their surprise and frustration, met the entrance to the factory locked with a description written with a red paint on the gate,; “Keep off by Kano High Court order “

Some of the workers who do not want their names in print said they were at cross road and in agony not knowing the next step to take going by the prevailing economic situation facing the country.

Heavy presence of security operatives deployed to the premises of the factory to ensure maintenance of law and orders were very terrifying, one of the workers stated.

The owners of the pharmaceutical company on the property in contest who claimed to have legally purchased the estate, expressed displeasure over the court order and reclaim process being enforced by the heirs of Yaro family.

The owners said they purchased the periphery 20 years ago.

General Manager, Operations and Administration, Ugolab, Mr. Chris Metu, lamented what he described as invasion of Ugolab property by the court bailiff as illegal and violation of court order.

“We have been in Kano High Court for years with Yaro family against Ugolab and UBA. The matter was to acquire a property on 157/159 along Club road Kano where facility of Ugolab is sighted. On 19th of August, 2021, the Kano High Court delivered a judgement in favor of Yaro family to take possession of the property in question,” he said.

Speaking to journalists, counsel to the Yaro family, Barr. Ahmad Sani Bawa stated that the reclaiming of the property and forceful eviction of the occupants of the facility was an execution of court order.