20,000 protesters march to Aso Villa over ‘APC governor’s plot to hijack National Convention

Protesters numbering over 20,000 under the aegis of the APC Youth Development and Solidarity Forum, Yari Grassroot Support Groups and Al- Makura National Chairman Mandate Coalition, Monday, marched to the presidential villa to register their grievances over plots by some APC governors to hijack proceedings at the forthcoming national convention.

The protesters who were full of praises for President Muhammadu Buhari for turning away two governors who went to the villa to submit a list of their choice candidates to the president for endorsement, also alleged that the governors were up to mischief solely for their selfish interest.

The groups in a letter presented by APC YDSF President, Danelsi Momoh, and Tobias Ogbeh, Secretary commended the President’s leadership strides in piloting the country’s affairs since 2015, when they said the people of Nigeria unanimously gave him the mandate to direct the affairs of the country.

The groups in the letter said, “It is instructive to state that this much Mr President has done over the years, and Nigerians have been most impressed, especially by his unshaken stance on transparency and accountability.

“Mr President, these are indeed trying times for the APC as a party as it has become common knowledge that some vested interests are out to undermine the lofty ideals of the party by electing to undertake uncharitable ventures with the potential of puncturing the relative peace and sense of direction of the party in recent times.

“We are constrained to use this medium to bring to the notice of Mr President the attempt by some governors to deceive His Excellency into charting an undemocratic cause in the buildup to the party convention slated for 26 February 2022 by insisting on the candidature of some select individuals for the leadership of the party.

“Mr President may wish to be informed that these individuals do not have the interest of the party at heart; hence their ignoble drive to ensure their preferred candidates get the necessary endorsement at the detriment of other qualified aspirants that have made considerable efforts in reaching out to the various stakeholders in the party with their mission and vision for the party.

“We wish to humbly inform Mr President that the activities of two serving governors are notorious in this regard, which is a betrayal of trust and an insult to the sensibilities of the hard-working members of our great party that have made substantial sacrifices towards building the party to enviable heights.”