20,000 unpaid Kaduna civil servants’ll soon receive Oct/Nov salaries – TUC

The over 20,000 Kaduna state civil servants that have not been paid their October and November 2021 salaries due to the on-going verification exercise would soon be paid, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), has said.

TUC, who based its assurance on its interface with the state government, however, urged the workers to upload their credentials on the state government’s portal before December 5.

The state chairman of TUC, Comrade Abdullahi Alhassan Danfulani, who gave the assurance in a press briefing on Friday, said they were awaiting the publishing of the list of 233 teachers to be sacked by the state government, so that we can verify to ascertain if truly they presented fake certificates.”

“This is to shed more light on the current verification exercise that is the second phase of government reform policy of the public service of the state. More than half of the public servants of the state could not access their salaries and wages for two months October and November 2021. TUC met with the government through the office of the head of service of the state.

“An official letter was dispatched to the governor informing him of the challenges that our members are being faced with as a result of the non-payment of salaries to over 20,000 workers in the state since October 2021. The outcome of our interface includes the possibility of paying the two months salaries with immediate effect while the verification exercise is on-going.”

