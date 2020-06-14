200,000 capacity yam storage facility commissioned in Benue

As part of efforts to reduce the post-harvest losses that result from poor storage facilities, MSMEClinics as part of the Shared Facilities Initiative has commissioned a 200,000 yam capacity storage facility in Zaki Biam, Benue state.

The facility which was commissioned recently according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, during the virtual commissioning this will greatly reduce the post-harvest losses that result from poor storage facilities for the agriculture produce.

The choice to site the facility in Benue state, according to Osinbajo, resonates from the fact that the Zaki Biam market accounts for 70% of the yam cultivated in Nigeria, and sends out over 200 trucks loaded with yams weekly.

“Besides, post-harvest losses have been the bane of agricultural production in Nigeria: Nigeria produces 17 million tons of yam annually, but loses up to 40% on account of inadequate storage and processing facilities”

“Following discussions between the federal government’s MSME Clinics project, the Benue State Government and market stakeholders, it was unanimously agreed that this 200,000 capacity Yam Storage Facility should be located right here in Zaki Biam, Benue State,” he said.

