2003: Enough of campaign of calumny against GEJ, group warns





The Southern Frontiers (SF) on Sunday warned political campaigners against utterances to disparage the former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

SF, in a statement by its Secretary, Mr Kolawole Bamitale, stated that there was the need for all political campaigners to be wary, verify and sift utterances found to be falsifiable before bringing it to the public.

According to the group, “Politics is the most flagrant of all passions. We can’t just sit down and watch helplessly anybody or group of people to cast aspersions on former President Jonathan under the veil of fatuous political analysis.

“It will amount to a logical fallacy to be scoring an aspirant low or trying to besmirch his or her image before the unsuspecting public”, it said.

The group added, “It’s quite incongruous that Mr Peterside Atedo has been trying to cast aspersion on the former president by saying “Jonathan’s approval rating has declined to 26 percent from 54 % which it was in 2015 and was currently below 5%, according to an imaginary poll.”

He said such mendacious claim should be discountenanced by the public for lack of credible source.

“Its quite revisiting that conversely, Jonathan’s public rating is soaring high by the day and the clarion calls by the people that he should come back to put the economy on the mends, implement the national industrial policy plans, find permanent solutions to insecurity, carry out the recommendations of Idris Kutigi led National Conference and return Nigeria to the investment hub in Africa, etc, have been recently re-echoed by the people across different parts of the country,” he said.

It however tasked former President not to be swayed by what George Orwell refers as “the language of politics ” and for the interest of the common masses accept to come back to rescue Nigeria.

