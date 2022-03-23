2015 crane crash: NAHCON, Saudi embassy finalise compensation for victims 

The chairman, National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, Monday, led a delegation to the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Nigeria to finalise payment of compensation to victims and relatives of the deceased of the 2015 crane crash.

Recall that on September 11, 2015 some pilgrims, including Nigerians lost their lives, while others sustained varying degrees of injuries when a crane crashed on them during the Hajj exercise in Makkah Grand Mosque.

Consequently, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud ordered compensation be paid exclusively to relatives of those killed in the crash, to victims who sustained permanent impairments and to those victims that sustained lasting injuries from the accident.

The grant was a personal gesture by the Saudi monarch to support victims of the accident.

In a statement, by NAHCON’s Head Public Affairs, Fatima Sanda Usara, Tuesday, the delegation comprised representatives of States Pilgrims’ Welfare Boards, lawyers representing relatives of the 2015 crane crash victims and representatives of beneficiaries.

As contained in the statement, Ambassador Bolaji Akinremi, Director Consular and Legal Services in the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also present, representing his ministry.

The statement also made it known that while speaking during the occasion, NAHCON’s Chairman, Alhaji Hassan recognised the contribution of the Saudi embassy in Nigeria and Nigeria’s embassy in Saudi Arabia in resolving the compensation status.