2018: FAAC disburses N2.278trn in 3rd quarter

Total Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursements for the third quarter of 2018 Q3 stood at N2.278 trillion which is 13.5 per cent higher than the Q2 2018 (N2.008 trillion); and 17.6 per cent higher than in Q1 2018 (N1.938 trillion), the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), has said.

A statement by the Agency, total FAAC disbursements in the period under review was 31.1 per cent higher than the N1.738 trillion distributed in 2016 Q3 and 18.1 per cent higher than the N1.929 trillion distributed in Q3 2017.

According to the report, total FAAC disbursements quarter under review was the highest since 2014 Q2.

While the total net FAAC disbursements to states in the first nine months of 2018 ranged between N16.41 billion and N150.59 billion, NEITI noted that the average monthly net disbursements to states in the first nine months of 2018 ranged between N1.82 billion and N16.73 billion. The report noted that the federal government received the highest disbursement of N904.8 billion. This was followed by states, which received N718.5 billion. Local governments (LGCs) received the lowest disbursements with N432.1 billion.

On a year-on-year basis, the NEITI report revealed a higher increment.

The figure reveals that the increase in disbursements was highest for states while they were lowest for the FG. Total disbursements to states in the third quarter of 2018 came to N718.5 billion, representing a growth of 40.1 per cent and 22.5 per cent over disbursements in the third quarters of 2016 (N512.7 billion) and 2017 (N586.6 billion) respectively.

For the LGCs, disbursements in 2018 Q3 totaled N432.1 billion, which is 33.2 per cent higher than the N324.3 billion disbursed in 2016 Q3, and 18.7 per cent higher than the N324.3 billion disbursed in 2017 Q3. Total disbursements to the FGN in the third quarters of 2016, 2017 and 2018 were N697.9 billion, N752.7 billion, and N904.8 billion.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.