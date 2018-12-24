2018 hajj: Group commends Plateau pilgrims’ board 

The Concerned Muslim Pilgrims Monitoring Group (CMPMG) in Plateau said the 2018 pilgrimage was transparently and sincerely carried out and commended the state pilgrims’ welfare board for the gesture.

CMPMG also urged the state governor, Simon Lalong to retain the Executive Secretary of the State Pilgrims Welfare Board, Barr Auwal Abdullahi for his foresight and reforms that led to the enhancement of the welfare of the pilgrims.

The group in its annual independent report released on the 7th of December, 2018 signed by its Chairman, Auwal Abubakar, Coordinator Comrade, Shittu Tanko, and Secretary, Comrade Abdullahi Auta, stressed that most of the reforms put in by the Executive Secretary were lacking in the previous leadership.

According to them, pilgrims welfare was accorded priority at all levels of the hajj exercise, stressing further that all approved entitlements of the staff, Ulamah and high powered government delegation were duly released to them.

“The fact that the measures put in place by the board Executive Secretary, Barr Auwal Abdullahi, being a first timer have made unprecedented success and set the pace of transparency and sanity, we recommend that His Excellency, Governor Simon Lalong should retain him. This we recommend in order that the speedy positive gains are

consolidated to greatness,” the statement added.

