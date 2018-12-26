2018: Mbappe beats Varane, Griezmann, emerges French best footballer

With France having won the 2018 World Cup, there always going to be strong competition for the title of being the best French footballer of the year.

Kylian Mbappe, Raphael Varane and Antoine Griezmann were all considered as vital to Les Bleus’ triumph in Russia and only one could take the honour of being the country’s star performer of the year.

In the end , France Football magazine picked Mbappe as the year’s top French footballer.

The 20-year-old finished fourth in the magazine’s Ballon d’Or voting, while he was also given the Kopa Award as the best young player in the world.

Chelsea star N’Golo Kante won last season’s accolade, while Griezmann lifted the crown in 2016.

However, the 2018 award went to Mbappe, who netted four goals as Didier Deschamps’ charges lifted the World Cup in Russa back in July.

Former Arsenal star Thierry Henry remains the player with the most awards after winning it on five occasions during his illustrious career.