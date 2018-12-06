2018 NSF: Kaduna targets medal haul, presents 128 athletes in 18 events 

Team Kaduna is ready to win every available medal in the 18 events that it will be participating, as the 19th National Sports Festival (NSF) kicks off today in Abuja.

Kaduna state Director of Sports, Malam Yakubu Ibrahim stated this yesterday while speaking with Kaduna sports reporters preparatory to departure of the contingents for the Games. Yakubu said that Team Kaduna will be storming Abuja today for the Festival with 128 athletes and 92 officials.

According to the DOS, the Kaduna state officials include the management, ICT, technical, medical and media teams, while the athletes will be competing in 18 events.

He said Team Kaduna will participate in cycling, hockey, kokowa, wrestling, taekwondo, cricket, badminton, volleyball, beach volleyball, athletics, chess, judo, boxing, tennis, handball, gymnastics, kick boxing and weightlifting.

The Director commended Governor Nasir el-Rufai for keeping to his words by releasing funds for the Festival and making available every other necessary materials for a successful outing.

“The athletes are already in high spirit and motivated to deliver and as a ministry all their efforts will be adequately rewarded,” Yakubu added.

