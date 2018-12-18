2019: 10 more parties join CUPP, adopt Atiku

About 10 additional opposition political parties have joined the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) as well as adopted the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, as their presidential candidate.

In a bid to defeat the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari, the 10 political parties signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the coalition group- the CUPP declaring that the country needs a leader with fresh ideas.

The 10 in a ceremony yesterday in Abuja teamed up some 40 political parties under the aegis of the CUPP had two weeks ago adopted Atiku.

At a brief ceremony to sign the MOU, chairman of the CUPP Steering Committee, former Osun State governor, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, announced that another set of six political parties had already submitted applications to be part of the coalition.

Oyinlola, who declared that “the developments in the country were clear indications that Buhari and the APC were not prepared for leadership”, also charged President Buhari and the APC “to immediately throw in the towel before they are disgraced at the poll.

Some of the ten new entrants in the opposition grand alliance are Save Nigeria Congress (SNC) United Patriots (UP); Reformed and Advancement Party (RAP); Alliance for Social Democrats, (ASD); We the People Nigeria (WPP).

Reacting to the exit of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) from the CUPP, Oyinlola said the SDP exited because it was not able to realize its political agenda within the CUPP fold.

On how the CUPP would withdraw candidates of its members parties from

participating in the election, Oyinlola said: “We are working against a General and we need to be strategic, so I will not go beyond that”

Some two weeks ago, opposition parties numbering over 40 adopted Atiku Abubakar, as their consensus candidate for the 2019 presidential election.

In doing that, the CUPP disclosed that the decision was arrived at few hours after a closed door deliberation among members of the coalition.

The statement issued by CUPP spokesman, Ugochinyere Ikenga, said “Over 41 political parties in attendance endorsed the decision which enjoyed majority support.

The coalition said it arrived at the choice of Abubakar after he towered high on the criteria used by the opposition in arriving at the decision.

“The criteria include: national acceptability; financial capacity; spread of his political party; leadership capacity; international acceptability; experience; capacity to rebuild the economy; secure the country and unite all Nigerians.’’

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.