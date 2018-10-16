2019: 42 Senators out, 67 battle for return bid

With the conclusion of primary elections of the various political parties for candidates to present for 2019, general elections, 42 of the currently serving 109 senators are out of the race for the 9th Senate to be inaugurated in June 2019 while 67 will be contesting for return bid on different party platforms.

Taiye Odewale makes a prognosis.

With slightly more than one third of the entire 109 serving senators (42) already out of the race for electoral contest into the 9th Senate via elections slated for the 16th of February, 2019, the signs that at the end of the election, just about one third (between 36-38) of the senators will come back as it has been the case since 2003, are already showing.

While 19 out of the 42 serving senators had voluntarily withdrawn from the senatorial race at primary level or went for other elective positions particularly governorship primaries, 23 others actually bided for senatorial tickets on the platform of their political parties, but failed.

The 19 serving senators, who are in the category of those who voluntarily bowed out of the race or went for governorship race, are Senators Ahmed Sani Yerima (APC Zamfara East), Bukkar Abba Ibrahim (APC Yobe East), Abu Ibrahim (APC Katsina South), Abubakar Kyari (APC Borno North and Kaka Gabbai (APC Borno Central).

Others are, Jonah Jang ( PDP Plateau North) , Jeremiah Useni (PDP Plateau South ), David Mark ( PDP Benue South), Philip Gyunka (PDP Nasarawa North) Sam Anyanwu (PDP IMO East), Abdulaziz Murtala Nyako (APC Adamawa Central) and Usman Bayero Nafada (PDP Gombe North).

Also in the category are, Kabiru Marafa (APC Zamfara Central), Shaaba Lafiagi ( PDP Kwara North), Isiaka Adeleke (PDP Osun West) , Sonny Ogborji (APC Ebonyi Central) , John Enoh (APC Cross Rivers Central), Gbolahan Dada (APC Ogun West ) and Hope Uzodinma (APC IMO West).

In the category of 23 serving senators who contested or bided for return ticket but lost are Gbenga Ashafa (APC Lagos East), Lanre Tejuoso (APC Ogun Central), Fatima Raji Rasaki (APC Ekiti Central), Sola Adeyeye (APC Osun Central) and Babajide Omoworare (APC Osun East).

Others are, Rilwan Akanbi (APC Oyo South), Gilbert Nnaji (PDP Enugu East), Emmanuel Paulker (PDP Bayelsa Central), Ben Murray Bruce (PDP Bayelsa west) , Fosta Ogola (PDP Bayelsa South) and Ahmed Abubakar (APC Adamawa South).

Also in the category of failed bids are Rafiu Ibrahim (PDP Kwara South), Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi (APC Niger North), David Umoru (APC Niger East) and Joshua Dariye (APC Plateau Central).

Strikingly in the category of 68 serving senators who already secured returned tickets are Senators Oluremi Tinubu (APC Lagos Central), Solomon Adeola Olamilekan (APC Lagos West), Buruji Kashamu (PDP Ogun East), Abiodun Olujimi (PDP Ekiti South) and Duro Faseyi (PDP Ekiti North).

Others are, Monsurat Sunmonu (ADC Oyo Central), Abdulfattah Buhari (APC Oyo North), Ike Ekweremadu (PDP Enugu West), Chukwuka Utazi (PDP Enugu North), Victor Umeh (APGA Anambra Central), Stella Oduah (PDP Anambra North), Andy Uba While 19 out of the 42 serving senators had voluntarily withdrawn from the senatorial race at primary level or went for other elective positions particularly governorship primaries, 23 others actually bided for senatorial tickets on the platform of their political parties, but failed.

(APC Anambra South) and Sam Egwu (PDP Ebonyi North).

Also in the category are , Senators Obinna Ogba (PDP Ebonyi Central ), Theodore Orji ( PDP Abia Central), Mao Ohuambunwa (PDP Abia North), Eyinnaya Abaribe (PDP Abia South), Benjamin Uwajumogu (APC IMO central), Andrew Uchendu (APC Rivers East), Osinakachukwu Ideozu (PDP Rivers West), Rose Oko (PDP Cross Rivers South) and Clever Isikipo (PDP Cross Rivers North).

Others are, Bassey Akpan (PDP Akwa Ibom North East), Godswill Akpabio ( APC Akwa Ibom North west) and Nelson Effiong (APC Akwa Ibom South), Ovie Omo – Agege (APC Delta Central), James Manager (PDP Delta South), Peter Nwaoboshi (PDP Delta North), Francis Alimekhena (APC Edo North), Mathew Uroghide (PDP Edo South) and Clifford Ordia (PDP Edo Central).

Also in the category of returnee contests are, Jibrin Barau (APC Kano North), Kabiru Gaya ( APC Kano South ), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso ( PDP Kano Central ), Danjuma Lar (PDP Kaduna South), Suleiman Hunkuyi ( PDP Kaduna North ), Shehu Sani ( APC Kaduna Central), Abdullahi Gumel ( APC Jigawa Ibrahim Gemade Ekweremadu Wammako North), Sabo Mohammed ( APC Jigawa Central) and Ubali Shittu ( PDP Jigawa South).

Others are , Aliyu Wammako (APC Sokoto North), Ibrahim Gobir (APC Sokoto East), Abdullahi Danbaba ( PDP Sokoto Central), Tijjani Kaura ( APC Zamfara North), Adamu Aliero ( APC Kebbi Central), Yahaya Abdullahi ( APC Kebbi North), Bala ibn Na’Allah ( APC Kebbi South), Ahmed Baba Kaita ( APC Katsina North ) and Ali Ndume ( APC Borno South).

Also in the return contest race are , Ahmed Lawan ( APC Yobe North), Mohammed Hassan ( PDP Yobe South ), Isa Misau (PDP Bauchi Central), Suleiman Nazif ( PDP Bauchi North), Ibrahim Gumau ( APC Bauchi South), Binta Garba – Masi ( APC Adamawa North), Danjuma Goje ( APC Gombe Central ) , Joshua Lidani (PDP Gombe South), Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (APC Taraba Central) and Emmanuel Bwacha ( PDP Taraba South).

Final list of those in the category of return contests , are the Senate President, Bukola Saraki ( PDP Kwara Central), Dino Melaye ( PDP Kogi west), Ahmed Ogembe ( PDP Kogi Central ), Attai Aidoko ( PDP Kogi East), Abdullahi Adamu ( APC Nasarawa west), Suleiman Adokwe ( PDP Nasarawa North), Barnabas Gemade ( SDP Benue North East), George Akume (APC Benue North West) and Philip Tanimu Aduda ( PDP FCT).

With just 67 out of 109 senators having returned tickets from their parties or new political platforms to contest for seat in the 9th Senate, it is clear that not more than 40 of them would eventually make it in the general elections, signaling the re-occuring high turnover both chambers of the National Assembly have been experiencing since 2003.

