2019: 5m votes for Buhari in Kano still realistic- Ganduje  

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano state has said that the 5 million votes he is canvassing for President Muhammadu Buhari in Kano in the 2019 presidential election is still much realistic in the face of the unprecedented popularity of the president.

Speaking at a grand rally, the party organized to formally welcome those who decamped from the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), led by the former Minister of Education, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau and some loyalists of the Kwankwasiyya movement held at the Sani Abacha Stadium in Kano yesterday, Ganduje said the APC is the only party in Kano state.

According to him, receiving high profile political big shots like the former Education Minister and other prominent members of the PDP, had demonstrated the fact that the APC is waxing stronger and wielding considerable influence at a stunning pace, making the PDP as the much pronounced bastion of opposition to lose considerable appeal and clout ahead of 2019.

He said: “We are today receiving into our fold a man of high integrity, respect and decorum, whose pedigree is a source of great inspiration to everyone. We are here today to witness the final burial of a party that had completely lost acceptability and recognition. Looking at the sea of human heads you are all seeing today, one can attest to the fact that the PDP in Kano is dead.”

“I am proud to tell each and every one of you that the APC is fully united and ready to fight a common course. We have 70% confidence that all our senators in the upper chamber of the National Assembly are poised to winning their respective seats. We also have 80% confidence that all our members of the Federal House of Representatives are likely to retain their respective seats. We also have 90% confidence that all our 40 legislators are poised to retain their respective seats in 2019,” he affirmed.

“I can also be bold to tell you that my administration has no axe to grind with the business class and it is in good term with the Ulama and all members of different Islamic ideological sects. We are proud to say that we are maintaining cordial relationship with all the Christians domiciling in the state. We have been maintaining a pacifist posture since I came on board as the duly elected governor of Kano state,” he added.