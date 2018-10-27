2019: 74 Candidates jostle for NASS seats in Ebonyi

No fewer than 74 candidates from different political parties are jostling for the National Assembly seats in Ebonyi state.

This was contained in the list of political parties and contestants revealed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the different senatorial districts of the state

Blueprint observed that 47 out of the candidate are for House of Representative while 27 of them want to occupy Senate seats.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has six aspirants gunning for House of Representatives, three for Senate for available three senatorial zones of the state.

The same is also applicable to All Progressive Congress (APC).

The names of the contenders for PDP include; Senator Sam Ominyi Egwu contesting for Ebonyi North, Senator Joseph Obinna Ogba for Ebonyi Central, and Chief Michael Ama Nnachi for Ebonyi South senatorial zone respectively.

APC candidates are Senator Julius Ali Such for Ebonyi Central, Chief Mathais Adum Ebonyi North and Onunweze Prince Ebonyi South.

The House of Representative candidates are; Nshii Uchenna Mbàm For Abalaliki/ Izzi , Micheal H Ifere Ezzanorth/Ishielu., Chinedu Oga Nweke. For Ikwo /Ezza South, Odi Festus Ifesinach Ohanivo, Anthony Eko Afikpo North/South, Peter Ogoali. Ebonyi/Ohaukwu

PDP Reps Candidate include; Makwe Livinus Makwe Ohanivo, Lazarus Nweru Ogbe Ezza South/Ikwo, Anayo Edwin Nwaonu Ezza North/Ishielu, Ogbaga Sylvester Abakaliki, Izzi, Nwazunku Chukwuma Ebonyi/Ohaukwu,

Idu Igariwey Afkpo South/North.

Other parties in the race are PPL, ZLP, ID, NFD, PPA, UPP, LPN, ACPN, ANN, Legacy Party.

