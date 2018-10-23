2019: A stake for Buhari and Atiku

Saturday, October 6, 2018 was decisive but historic in the life of a great nation as two political titans, President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, clinched the presidential tickets of their parties, namely, All Progressive Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in ostentatious and rambunctious primaries held in separate venues of Abuja and Port Harcourt, respectively.

The day is now gone forever, but it seemingly heralds a beacon of hope, a glimmer of light in the tunnel and a threshold in the history of the nation coming barely 5 days after a nation’s 58th birthday walking in the mud of socio-politico-economic quagmire, decrepitude, state of dereliction and complete dislocation in every facet of its public/private life.

This day is even more significant because the whole world seems to lie in wait for the most populous black nation the world over to forge a new path in history to decide the future, fate and destiny of the heterogeneous 180 million peoples clamped together unsuspectingly by the powers of imperialistic hegemony and craftsmanship whose underpinnings and political claptraps/shenanigans have brought the nation to its present nadir and bleak future after 58 years of conception.

With the “anointing” and “baptism” of the contender of the APC presidential primaries in PMB to continue the second leg of his 8 years leadership, another vista of opportunity like a “book of life” is now opened for him to correct his political miscalculations or wrongs as that “Messiah” the world was waiting for after his military escapade in the 80s and joining the democratic train in the 2000s and now spending almost the last 4 years of his leadership.

In most quarters, PMB has been adjudged to have done well but on the polemic radar too, PMB has equally been challenged that the socio-politico-economic imbroglio amidst general insecurity, acute hunger, staggering/ stalking poverty, unemployment and social vices, the four years of his leadership is adjudged as wasted years of political bareness in a wilderness called Nigeria which another 4 years of his leadership may be undesirable, effete and sterile.

But one man who called for the demystification of PMB’s leadership and has been an inveterate follower and on the vanguard for defending his cause over the last 4 years, Engr. Fidelis Aju Ogar, the Leading Light for an NGO, Cross River State Youths Campaign Organization whose paradigm and touchstone is predicated on excellent/committed governance speaking in Abuja unequivocally said in support of PMB that the choice of Atiku was to create unfavourable confession for the North. He said PDP had no choice but to pick Atiku a money-bag politician, but reiterated that Atiku would lose the election gallantly because of PMB’s antecedents. This statement is sequel to his independence day rally he had in support of PMB, but whatever be the case, time will tell.

This is not the first time Atiku would lust for power. In 1999, he had a joint ticket with former President Olusegun Obasanjo as the vice president and completed their 8 years tenure under a frosty relationship that ended him and his master strange bed fellows and love lost, until recently when Obj decided to forgive him of his “sins” to pave the golden path to seal his morbid ambition to the throne.

But someone must tell Atiku that it is not yet Uhuru. Although he deserved a prize and the diadem for walking through the tight rope and litmus test of thirteen high profile contenders of PDP ticket, but the party elements must be able to work as organic whole and indivisible unit to sale the party to the people. For the party to pick a running mate to Atiku in the former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi, is the best thing to happen in the history of South-east and Igbo nationality, having been in the wilderness of national politics for this long because of personal/inveterate interest that has dominated their political space since the birth of the nation..

At this point, it must be noted that between PMB and Atiku, the Nigeria populace is the workshop/laboratory and the centre of political gravity but the recollection of bareness, dearth of leadership in the country which must bear the fruits of political fecundity and fertility must be the rallying point which must tinker with issue base politics. With the perpetual dogma fight against corruption of PMB and the new catch phrase of restructuring of Atiku, the stage is now set for the dog fight for who occupies Aso Rock come 2019. PMB should be wary of the fact that “sins” and jigsaw puzzles that haunted former President Goodluck Jonathan are still hanging, drooping and oozing in Aso Rock to do PMB in, in 2019 general elections if adequate care is not taken.

Again, the Nigeria populace and politicians must be warned that hate speeches which have permeated our body politic and the last Ekiti and Osun states gubernatorial elections must not continue to resonate in our political debates before or after the 2019 general elections. We are aware of what hate speeches have caused in Africa. The fratricidal war that caused Rwandan genocide is a testimony of all time; the Adolph Hitler’s extermination/butchery in gory manner of 60 million Jews and blacks calling them “ferment of civilization” is a pointer to all of us and the world at large.

With the staggering amount of N142billion voted recently for INEC under the ably watch of Professor Yakubu Mahmood, he must be up and doing/transparent as the umpire as to avoid the pitfall/ghost of June 12 not appear in 2019. The time has come for the nation to play safe in our politics no matter where the leader hails from, or his religion. Who the cap fits, let him wear it, says Reggae legend, Bob Marley.

Ogar writes from Abuja via [email protected]

