2019: ACF hails Saraki’s appointment as Atiku’s campaign DG

A group under the auspices of Atiku Care Foundation (ACF) has commended the appointment of Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki as director general, Atiku Presidential Campaign organisation.

The group National Chairman, Ambassador Aliyu Bin, said in a statement signed by it director, media and publicity, Amb. Popoola Isiaka Olamilekan, yesterday, that Saraki appointment is an indicate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) readiness to take over the presidency by 2019.

He said: “As it stands today, Atiku Abubakar remains the only person that is capable in handling the numerous challenges the country is faced with. We implore all Nigerians to join us in this project in order to make Nigeria great again.

“The Atiku Abubakar that we know is well experienced and fully prepared himself for the leadership of this country. He has all the qualities that you can think of in the personality of the President of Nigeria.

“On our own part, we will be glad to join hands with Senator Saraki in order to collectively see to the emergency of Alh. Atiku Abubakar, as the next Nigerian President,” it stated.

It therefore commended the leadership of the party under the Chairmanship of Prince Uche Secondus, for the support the party is giving to Atiku adding, “Since the last PDP Presidential Primary Election, we have keenly observed the supports that Senator Bukola Saraki has given Alhaji. Atiku Abubakar, as the presidential candidate of PDP at the 2019 general election. Thus, we are not surprised of his recent appointment as the Director General of PDP’s Presidential Campaign Council.

“We have seen PDP much ready to kick out the All Progressives Party (APC) led federal government from its continuation in eroding the democratic gains that Nigeria had achieved before it took over the leadership of our country in 2015,” he said.

