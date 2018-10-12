2019 admissions: Accept offers before October 16, JAMB tells candidates

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has advised more than 200,000 candidates offered admission into tertiary institutions of learning in the 2018/2019 session to accept the first place offers given them before October 16, because after the date no complaints shall be entertained and such offers considered rejected.

JAMB’s head of media and publicity, Dr Fabian Benjamin, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said that the admission took effect after the board’s policy meeting in Osun state.

Note that about 200,000 candidates had been offered admission by the board, for the 2018/2019 academic session based on their first choices.

Dr benjamin said the exercise was done through the Central Admission Process (CAP), which is an automated process that eliminates all human interference.

“We have so far offered not less than 200,000 admissions to candidates’ first choice institutions.

“Candidates are to accept or reject all offers not later than October 16, as that is when all offers of admissions of first choice will close.

“After that, we will commence admission for candidates’ second choices.

“To this effect therefore, we are urging candidates to go to our site and check their admission status, and those who have been offered such admission should quickly indicate by accepting and printing such offer, as failure to do so will automatically mean the candidate is no longer interested.

“And therefore, the board may see all such offers as rejected and would have no option but to mop them up and give it to other interested candidates,” Benjamin said.

He added that the admission process had been simplified as it is clear on the board’s official website, all what the candidates need to know about their admission status and process.

Over 1.6 million candidates sat for the 2018 UTME, according to NAN