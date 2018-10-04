2019: ADP ‘ll field candidates for all elective posts in Osun

The Osun state chapter of the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has stated that it will field candidates for all elective positions in the 2019 general election in the state.

This is against the insinuation that the gubernatorial candidate of the party in the just concluded election, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti, has returned to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

A statement by the Director of Information and Strategy of the party in the state, Fakeye Modesty Ayobami, said the party has concluded arrangement to present all the party’s candidate to the public.

According to Ayobami, the resolution was passed at the stakeholders meeting held in Osogbo, the state capital on Tuesday.

According to the convener of the meeting, Alhaji Moshood Adeoti and some prominent party members that addressed the gathering, the meeting was held to have a general review of the party’s performance during the just-concluded governorship election in the state and arrive at a consensus on the way forward.

At the end of the deliberations, it was unanimously agreed that the ADP should further be strengthened to become the credible opposition political party in the state.

“This was premised on the belief that if the party could garner close to 50,000 votes it had during the September 22 governorship election in the state, it then stands a better chance of becoming the muchawaited platform for all progressiveminded politicians in the state.

“The meeting further resolved to call on all genuine members of the party that are currently interested in contesting for one elective office or the other in the 2019 general elections to brace-up and fulfill all necessary party requirements for them to be qualified,” he said.

