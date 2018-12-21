2019 AFCON U-17: G/Eaglets draw Tanzania, Angola & Uganda

Golden Eaglets have been drawn in Group A of next year’s U-17 AFCON along with hosts Tanzania, Uganda and Angola.

The biggest threat in this group for Nigeria will be Angola, who were impressive in the qualifiers, while Uganda won the East African zone qualifying tournament.

Host nation Tanzania will be supervised by former Eaglets coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, who is coach of the country’s full international team, the Taifa Stars.

This grouping followed today’s draw in Dar es Salaam.

The tougher-looking Group B has Guinea, Morocco, Cameroon and Senegal.

The 2019 U17 AFCON will be played between April 14 and 28 in Tanzania.

The top four teams will represent Africa at the 2019 U17 FIFA World Cup in Peru in October.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.