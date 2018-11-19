2019: Akwa Ibom student group endorses Buhari, Ekere

The National Association of Akwa Ibom State Students (NAAKISS) has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for the 2019 election.

The group made known its endorsement of Buhari during an event onSaturday in Uyo to mark the International Students’ Day.

The group, which praised Buhari for his administration’s anti-corruption fight and the “reformation agenda”, also endorsed

Nsima Ekere, the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom.

The president of NAAKISS at the Akwa Ibom state Polytechnic, Ikot Osura, chapter, Daramfon Odiong, moved a motion for the endorsement of Buhari as “our candidate”, while the president of the University of Uyo (Uniuyo) chapter of the association, Ime Hanson, moved a motion

for the endorsement of Ekere.

He said apart from the bursary, the students from the state were no longer getting scholarships and grants from the state government.

“We the entire students of Akwa Ibom state origin choose to use this medium to ask these questions: How much is bursary? How much is

Christmas carol (which is organised annually by the state government)?

“How much is the cost of political rallies?

“We have been ignored but our voices must be heard,” said Odiong, as the large crowd of students who gathered at the private event centre

in the city for the ceremony cheered on – clapping and shouting.

President Buhari’s aide, Ita Enang, and Ekere’s running mate, Amadu Atai, were among the dignitaries present at the event.