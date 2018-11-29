2019: Amosun’s guber hopeful, 3 federal Lawmakers switch parties before substitution deadline

The chosen governorship candidate of Ogun State governor, Ibikunle Amosun, Adekunle Akinlade has left the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Allied People’s Movement (APM).

Mr Akinlade, who lost to Dapo Abiodun at the recently conducted APC governorship primary in Ogun State, defected alongside three other members.

The other members are Rabiu Kaugama (Jigawa) who moved from the PDP to the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Mohammed Ajanah (Kogi) from APC to PDP and Salisu Koko (Kebbi) from APC to SDP.

Mr Akinlade’s defection is coming few days to Independent National Electoral Commission’s deadline of governorship candidates’ substitution.

Details loading…

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.