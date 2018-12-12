2019: Ango Abdullahi’s stand on Buhari not our position – ACF

Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has dissociated itself from the stance of Professor Ango Abdullahi that President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has failed, noting that it is averse to such position.

Speaking to selected media on Sunday on behalf of Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Abdullahi stated that Buhari’s administration has failed, but ACF Secretary General Anthony Sani yesterday noted that Ango or NEF do not and cannot speak for the North against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

Commenting on NEF’s position against President Buhari’s re-election, Sani said even some members of the Northern Elders Forum did not share the position of Abdullahi, adding that Nigerians and not NEF should be given the chance to say if Buhari’s has done well or not during the 2019 elections.

“We have nothing to do with Northern Elders Forum because of factions.

Which faction are we going to talk about? the Arewa Consultative Forum, disassociated itself from the statement credited to the Northern Elders Forum when they passed vote of no confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and other northern leaders some months back.

“Even now kicking against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari and its position, that the administration has failed, we still distance ourselves from their activities. It’s Nigerians, that will decide whether a President has failed or succeeded.

“We are not partisan organization, it is not a consensus of our people instead a partisan position. It is God, that used the masses/citizens of the country in making Buhari a president and they are not in position to decide for the citizens. We are not part of Northern Elders Forum’s position against the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I read that, even some members of the Northern Elders Forum distanced themselves from the position against Mr.President. Not quite long, ACF dissociated itself from Northern Elders Forum’s communiqué for criticizing President Muhammadu Buhari and other Northern Nigerian leaders.

“In the communique, they passed vote of no confidence on Mr. President and other Northern Nigerian leaders and we said we are not part of the communique. Again, we are not in support of the position of some northern elders against President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election. It is Nigerians, that will decide and they are not speaking for the people of the North,” Sani added.

