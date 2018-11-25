2019: Anti-corruption battle ‘ll see APC through -Reps Candidate

A Federal House of Representative candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State for the Southern Ijaw Federal Constituency, Mr. Preye Oseke has predicted victory for President Muhammad Buhari during the forthcoming Presidential Election in 2019.

Oseke declared that the present administration of President Muhammad Buhari policies of anti-corruption against the ” share the money” and practical development of completes projects will deliver the votes for the party in the six geo-polical zones of the country.

According to Preye Oseke, though the opposition party has launched series of propaganda targeted at misleading the voting populace, the decision by the President Muhammad Buhari to ensure that no projects are abandoned, the anti-corruption stance and commitment to proper capital allocation will make him emerged victorious during the presidential election.

Mr. Preye Oseke, who made the prediction during an interactive session with newsmen in Yenagoa, said the States in the south-South are ready to deliver the votes to President Muhammad Buhari inspire of the campaign of ethnicity launched by the opposition parties in the region.

According to Oseke, ” President Muhammad Buhari will win in the south south and other parts of the geo-political zone. The people of the south south, despite some ongoing campaign by the opposition, can not afford to be disconnected from the centre. We can not afford another four years of deceit in Bayelsa and other states of the region. ”

“if you look at the present administration of President Muhammad Buhari, it is an administration that has ensured that every abandoned capital projects from past administration’s are completes. He has stopped the “share the money” syndrome and focussed on proper allocation of resources.”

“Instead of witch hunting those in opposition that are involved in the series of abandoned projects that littered the country, he has continually delivered and complete the projects. Some said once a politician defected into APC, it means he is no longer corrupt, it is not true. ”

On Bayelsa politics ahead of the 2019 election, Mr. Preye Oseke insisted that the APC is on ground and that Bayelsa State is for President Muhammad Buhari and the All Progressive Congress (APC), ” APC is on ground in Bayelsa. And if APC is not on ground, people like me would not have emerged as candidate of the party.”

“I can tell you without mincing words that the Party enjoy the support from every nooks and crannies of the State. APC represent progressive change in Bayelsa State. No matter the propaganda by the opposition party in the State that APC represent violence and banditory,it is a lie. The stereotype propaganda can not change the outcome of the election. ”

“Some of them even say PDP is an Ijaw Party and I found it funny that they don’t even have an Ijaw man as National Chairman.

For Bayelsa it is time to connect to the National level. We can not afford to allow another four years of deceit by these party to rule us in deceit.”