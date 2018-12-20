2019: APC, Buhari lack the understanding, capacity to deliver – Atiku

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former vice president, Atiku Abubakar insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) must go because they lack the understanding, capacity and the will to deliver.

Atiku who received a standing ovation from party faithfuls, businessmen and women at the auditorium of the Aba Sport Club, in Abia state on Wednesday noted that, “these government does not have the understanding, capacity and the will to deliver. So how are they going to do it”.

Explaining the importance of the South easterners to the Nigeria economy, Atiku said, “when it comes to business, when you go to Lagos its is south easterners, when you go to north, is south easterners. So naturally if we want to know the paulse of the business community we have to come to the south east.

“I have listened to a few of these paulses. Honestly, whatever can promote business I will do it as long as it is within the confine of our law. No doubt Aba can be turned into the hub of SME and trade in west Africa. If we have to achieved that objectives, we must listen to you, he said.

He also acknowledged that, ” all what you said are factual and truth, the challenge you have enumerated are quite evidence, as a business man I should know. I feel your pains, because it also pains me, because am one of you. But we have to work together to remove those challenges and pain.

Responding to question on dry sea port, Atiku said “if you can recalled, it was our PDP that established dry port in this country, so why won’t we want to make sure they function properly. Of course we have to make the business of the port better, but no body in this government understand port business. You have no business of voting the APC I beg you. Buhari must go.

On their capacity, Atiku also claimed that, ” we have two very experience men both in governance and in business, in Peter Obi and myself. I don’t think Nigeria has ever produced leaders like this. If you are doubting us, try us.

In his address, the vice Presidential candidate of PDP, former Governor of Abia state, Peter Obi also noted that, it is important to be in Aba because is the engine of manufacturing that can change the entire Nigeria.

He said, “Aba can change Nigeria, what has changed society every where in the world is SME and manufacturing. The incoming President is a business man, he knows how to manage Nigeria. He has created wealth, if u have created wealth you will manage wealth.

“The only reason why Nigeria is poor today is because we killed manufacturing. Every country that is doing well in the world rely on manufacturing. I assured u that the PDP government will do well, we are coming with a man who knows business and is determined to change Nigeria, Obi said.

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus charged the electorate to take up responsibility of not just voting, persuading people, but to also defend their votes.

Secondus said, ” we are going to jointly rescue our country from depression. Our country is in depress, economy has collapsed, security has collapsed and government has collapsed.

He lamented that, “only yesterday a former chief of Defence Staff, Air Marshal Alex Badeh was killed, a lot of Nigerians have been killed. You can see where we are today. In 2015 Nigeria was recorded has one of the best in Africa, today we are capital of world poverty.

“We are here for a very serious conversation and engagement with you. Alh Atiku Abubakar is a man that can listen, interact is not a man that will pass the buck. Atiku will take full responsibility of security and government, that I can assured you, Secondus assured the business community.

On his part, Governor of Abia state, Dr Okezie Victor Ikeazu, who claimed that, the GDP of Abia State is likely higher than the Nigeria’s average described the meeting as timely and strategic.

He charged the business community and the entire people of the Abia to vote massively for the candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar in the 2019 general elections.

