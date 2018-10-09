2019: APC may lose in Niger, Edo, aspirants warn

Aspirants from Edo and Niger states have continued to protest the conduct of legislative primaries by the All Progressives Congress (APC), saying some power brokers in the party were bent on frustrating the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari by their non adherence to party guidelines during the primaries.

The aspirants also warned that their grievances are not addressed by the leadership of APC, the party should forget winning the affected states.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, three Senatorial aspirants, who claimed to have won their primaries but overturned by the Adams Oshiomohle-led NWC, warned that APC should forget Niger state in 2019 if their mandates are given to them.

The aspurants include: Mohammed Enagi Bima from zone A, Niger South, Mohammed Sani Musa, from zone B, Niger East and Haliru Zakari, from zone C, Niger North.

In his own, another aspirant to the Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde federal constituency seat in Edo state, Adaze Wilson Imafidon has consequently petitioned the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party over the purported October 6 primary elections in the constituency.

Imafidon in the petition signed by his lawyers said in spite of the short notice given him on the rescheduled prinaries, he was able to fully mobilize his supporters who turned out en masse all the designated wards and voting centres within the said Federal Constituency.

“Unfortunately, to the chagrin of our Mr Imafidon and our mammoth supporters. none of the accredited members of the appropriate committee mandated by the party to supervise and conduct the primary election into the Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde Federal Constituency was present at the designated wards in the Federal Constituency except in Urhonigbe South where only the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC staff came to witness and observe proceedings of the grim election which never took place.

“Consequently, it is now beyond contention that the proposed primary election into the Federal House of Representatives in Orhionmwon/Uhunmwonde Federal Constituency which was slated for Saturday 6th October, 2018 and indeed all other All Progressives Congress primary election throughout Edo State did not hold after all to the dismay of our party members who had queued endlessly for hours to participate in the process”, the petitioners stated.

