2019: APC must work for genuine reconciliation of members – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC) all over the country to work for genuine reconciliation “for the benefit of our people and our nation.”

Buhari who made the appeal in Abuja when he received a group of APC members including Professor Hafiz Abubakar, a former Deputy Governor of Kano state who returned to the party after their departure to various platforms.

In welcoming the party leaders back to the APC, the President said the house was large enough to accommodate everyone and promised to speak to the leadership of the party and government in Kano to accommodate and work with the returnees.

In addition to Professor Hafiz, a staunch ally of Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso who resigned as Governor Abdullahi Ganduje’s Deputy, the other returnees include a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Architect Aminu Dabo; the immediate past National Treasurer, Bala Mohammed Gwagwarwa; Security Adviser to Kwankwaso, General Danjuma Dambazau (rtd); Engineer Mu’azu Magaji, all of them staunch members of the Kwankwasiyya as well as Senator Isa Zarewa who left in protest against the last primaries.

They were led to the President by the Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.

Responding to the presidential directive, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje welcomed the return of the party stalwarts and assured the President that he was ready to work with everyone to record yet another historic victory in the general elections.

