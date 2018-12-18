2019: ‘APC will not buy votes in Niger’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Niger State chapter has assured that it would need to buy votes to win in the 2019 general elections.

Also, the party assured that it would not get into mud sliding or name calling during its campaign ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The declaration was yesterday by the Secretary to the Niger state Government, Alhaji Ibrahim Isah Ladan, while addressing APC stakeholders at the Justice Idris Legbo Kutigi Conference Center in Minna.

Instead of the told Nigerites to discard claim by the opposition of any alleged plot by the party to buy votes, noting that it would rather embark on issue and fact based campaign than indulge in undemocratic antics.

“The opposition does not have to fear. We are not going to engage in buying of votes. We will go to all nooks and cranies of the state to mobilize and sensitize Nigerlites to vote for us. Vote buying is not part of our plan”, he said.

The Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, while making his presentation solicited the help of all APC stakeholders to enable the party win the 2019 polls and called for massive mobilization of the electorate.

He charged leaders of the party to step up efforts to mobilize assuring that he would redouble his efforts to tackle the various challenges facing the state and thus makes campaign for his and others reelection easy.

The APC stakeholders briefing, which was organized by the Abubakar Sani Bello Campaign Organization, had presentations from ministries of health, finance, works and infrastructure, agriculture and water resources.

