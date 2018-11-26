2019: APC will win majority in National Assembly –Lawan 

The senate leader, Ahmed Lawan, has dismissed the chances of victory for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019.

Lawan said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will not only retain power but also form majority at the National Assembly.

The lawmaker from Yobe state said the next National Assembly will be dominated and led by the legislators from the ruling party.

He said the APC and its senate caucus is not worried by the wave of defections that plagued the ruling party before and after the primaries.

The Nigerian National Assembly is currently led by the opposition party despite the slight majority of the APC.

Lawan dismissed the candidature of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the flag bearer of the PDP and said integrity and historical track record will inform the choice of who becomes the next president.

He said APC has, in the last three and half years, impressed Nigerians and exposed the failures of PDP’s 26 years of rule.

“APC as a political party today, especially in the Senate, and the APC Senate caucus, is more united than ever before,” said Lawan.

“The defections in National Assembly, particularly, really left us with no options than continue to be united; continue to remain focused; continue to be supportive of President Buhari; to continue the support for our political party,APC at all times.

“The 2019 general election, especially the National Assembly legislative elections will produce a majority in the Senate and House of Representatives, by the grace of God, for APC.

“And this time around, let me say without fear of any contradiction that the members of the House of Reps and senators that will be produced by the APC will be those that will continue to support President Muhammadu Buhari in whatever way he wants to lead Nigeria; that is to make Nigeria better; bring change in Nigeria, and take Nigeria to the next level. We are all prepared to give him all the possible support.

“Secondly, we are prepared to remain very loyal to our party, the APC; the decision of our party on all matters will continue to remain supreme.

“What Nigerians would expect is an APC-dominated National Assembly; both the Senate and House that will be very transformative in its orientation; an APC dominated National Assembly that will continue to identify with aspirations of Nigerians as espoused by the APC manifesto and programmes of APC.

“Nigerians should expect an APC dominated National Assembly that will continue to remain committed to partnering, consulting and cooperating with President Muhammadu Buhari; and an APC dominated national that will not witness any defections.”

He said the exit of Senate President, Bukola Saraki and Speaker Yakubu Dogara from APC has