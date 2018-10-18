2019: Atiku distances self from online grant

According to a statement, issued by Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization (APCO) on Thursday, “Atiku or his campaign organisation is not in any way involved with the scheme or any other in such manner and neither did it give a proxy authorization.

The statement reads, “Information available to us reveal that the scheme code-named ‘Atiku Grant Disbursement Programme’ (see link bit.ly/2NP4vup) is asking unsuspecting members of the public to contribute a certain amount of money which will be multiplied for them after they have downloaded a particular social media application. The APCO disclaims this scheme and any other in such manner.

*The APCO also wishes to inform the general public that the official/verified social media handles of His Excellency Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP and former Vice President of Nigeria remains the following.

“www.atiku.org (Blog)

www.facebook.com/atiku.org (Facebook)

www.twitter.com/atiku (Twitter)

www.instagram.com/aatiku (Instagram)

APCO urged the public to ‘discountenance communication that did not emanate from any of these social media accounts and to refrain from participating in any online scheme that is aimed at defrauding innocent Nigerians, with the ulterior motive to embarrass the presidential campaign of Atiku Abubakar’.