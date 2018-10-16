2019: Atiku name, Saraki DG, Atiku’s Presidential Campaign

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate, Wazirin Adamawa Alh Atiku Abubakar has named the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki as director-general of campaign for 2019 general elections.

His appointment was confirmed this morning by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who revealed zonal coordinators had also been named after long hours of meetings by the PDP hierarchy.

The coordinators according to him are, “governors Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto, North-west), Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe, North-east), Samuel Ortom (Benue, North-central), Nyesom Wike (Rivers, South-south) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi, South-east). Former Ekiti State governor, Mr. Ayo Fayose, would coordinate the South-west.

Ologbondiyan said Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr. Emmanuel Udom, was appointed Chairman of Fund Raising Committee, while former presidential aspirant, Alhaji Taminu Turaki, would head the legal committee.

Others campaign officials, he said, would be announced in due course.

