2019: Atiku, Obi ‘Presidential colabo’, new dimension in Nigeria -NEFAD

A non Governmental Organization known as Network For Advancement of Democracy (NEFAD)has expressed optimism that the choice of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and former Governor of Anambara state, Mr Peter Obi to be a new direction to Nigeria.

The group which is resident in Ebonyi state, commended the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) for giving Atiku the presidential ticket.

Addressing journalist in Abakaliki, the National coordinator of the group, Dr Chike Onwe who commended the party said,”to a large extent the product of the convention truly reflect the will and yearning of Nigerian people.

While congratulating Waziri of Adamawa on his emergency as the standard bearer of the party come 2019, he further added, “given his profile and leadership and business, Atiku will deliver a new Nigeria that we shall all be proud of. We are strongly convinced that Atiku-Obi ticket will give a new direction to our fatherland and get Nigeria working again”.

Onwe however called on south east leaders to mellow down on their claim of not being consulted on the choice of Obi as Atiku’s running mate but rather support for him en mass.

The group coordinator also advised Ebonyi Indigenes to rally round their support for governor Governor Dave Umahi’s second term bid.

