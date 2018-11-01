2019 : Atiku will crash fuel price – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led federal administration will immediately on assumption of office on May 29, 2019 crash the pump prices of fuel products in the country.

The party says that its consultations and discussions with top international players in the oil and gas industry have shown that the appropriate pump price of fuel in the Nigerian market, under the current subsidy regimes of the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency, ought not be beyond N90 per litre.

It, therefore, averred that the N145 per litre currently being charged is well above what it should be adding that it is a rip off of Nigerians, who the party alleged, were being subjected to excruciating economic hardship.

It reiterated its stance that the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration has failed to do address the basic needs of the Nigerian people in the last three years, despite the APC’s bogus claim and deceitful anti-corruption war.