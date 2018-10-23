2019: Atiku’s emergence makes Buhari’s victory a walkover- Lawmaker



A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Abiodun Tobun, has described the emergence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, as a walkover for President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress (APC).



Tobun, who stated this yesterday, said Buhari’s integrity would give him an easy ride over Atiku.



“It is a walkover; it’s like comparing integrity with money. Alhaji Abubakar is a renowned leader, but when you compare him with President Muhammadu Buhari, it is quite different. With the status of Buhari, Atiku has no case.



“His emergence is a blessing in disguise for the APC. Atiku has questionable character.



“His former boss, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo had said at several fora that he was not fit to govern the country, if he now turned around to say another thing, it’s cock and bull story,” Tobun said.



While commenting on the APC’s primaries, the lawmaker, who is the Chairman of the House Committee on Works and Infrastructure, explained that it was a peaceful exercise despite the accompanying challenges.



According to him, “It has shown that APC is truly progressive. It is a party that has come to stay. We have returned power to the people. We did direct primaries. The era where you mortgaged a few has gone.



“It makes all party flagbearers to have the sense of responsibility with a sincerity of purpose.



“There were some hicupps, all over the world, elections do have challenges. But in this case, violence was reduced to the barest minimum,” Tobun stated.



Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.