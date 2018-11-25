2019: Atiku’s faith in democracy ’ll work for him, says Frank

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has said that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar’s strong faith in democracy, rule of law and justice will work for him in the 2019 general elections as the presidential flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Frank, in a special message to Alhaji Atiku to mark his 72nd birthday and his turbaning as the Waziri Adamawa, on Sunday, said that the PDP presidential candidate’s life has been a life of service to humanity and his country.

He also stated that Atiku’s contribution to the social, political and economic development of the Nigeria will continue to speak volumes.

“When the history of Nigeria’s democracy is written, Atiku Abubakar’s name will feature prominently.

“Over the years, the Waziri Adamawa has proven himself as a democrat, detribalised leader, elder statesman, successful businessman, political icon and philanthropist to the admiration of all and sundry.

“Atiku’s search for true democracy has taken him around but in all he is now more prepared to serve the country at the highest level, which I believe Nigerians will reward him in the coming 2019 general election.

“I believe that God will make Atiku emerge as the next president, to come and rescue the nation from killings, poverty and all forms of leadership failure.

“As the whole world celebrates you today, we hope and pray to celebrate victory with you again by February 16th, 2019.”

He however ask God to grant the PDP’s presidential candidate the strength, wisdom, knowledge and understanding to continue to be a blessing to his generation.