2019: Atiku’s peace accord signing after thought- APC, BMO

Also, the Buhari Media Organisation noted that Atiku had no intention of signing the Peace Pact as he and members of his party intended to push out fake news and hate speeches, promote violence and ultimately disrupt the 2019 elections, threats the Peace Pact was being signed against.

In a separate statements signed in Abuja on Wednesday, both APC and BMO said the PDP and Atiku’s claim of a “communication lapse” as reason for their no-show at Tuesday’s formal signing ceremony is “hogwash” adding that the peace committee duly and formally invited the PDP and Atiku like other candidates and political parties contesting the 2019 Elections.

APC said: “Again, this brings to the fore, PDP’s open declaration in August this year that the Party will deploy all “means, schemes, shenanigans in all ramification and magnitude” to manipulate the 2019 election.

“The APC reiterates that security and other relevant agencies must be on high alert to check this dangerous threat posed by the PDP’s planned actions for the general elections. In 2019 and beyond, the votes of the electorate must count and the will of the electorate must prevail. We must stand against and resist plans by retrogressive elements who are now nested in the PDP and their agents to disrupt elections through violence and other undemocratic practices.

“For signing the 2019 election national peace accord, the Party affirms the commitment of the President Muhammadu Buhari led APC government to a free and fair electoral process. The APC government has an abiding pledge towards a participatory, peaceful, credible and transparent elections.”

In its own, the BMO noted that Atiku Abubakar had come under serious international pressure and chiding hence his signing of the Peace Pact, albeit reluctantly.

The group added that Atiku and the PDP’s excuses were flimsy and unbelievable, as, all over the media, the news of the signing of the Peace Pact was everywhere and his saying that he did not get any invitation was a lie that even a child would not believe.