2019: Bayelsa Police Commissioner promises free, fair polls

The Bayelsa state commissioner of Police Joseph Mukan has promised to provide a conducive atmosphere a free and fair election come 2019.

He however said this would be achieved only when the political parties cooperate with the security agencies.

Speaking at the police officers mess in Yenagoa during a meeting with the chairmen of political parties in the state, the police commissioner asked the chairmen under the inter party advisory council to volunteer any useful information that will help the police to achieve that.

The commissioner said: “You are the major players. Electioneering campaigns you know have started. As stakeholders you are aware there are rules guiding elections. There is INEC guidelines to help us enforce law and order.

“As stakeholders you know that there are laws guiding every competition most especially our elections. The electoral rules are very clear of what is expected of every participant.

“We will like to advise you to play by the game. We are assuring you that every person will be given equal opportunity. Our own is to ensure that there is enough security for you. Feel free to exercise your franchise.

He also urged political parties to notify the police within 72 hours before staging political campaign so as to enable security agencies check the activities of thugs.

“We are unbiased umpire. Our own is to give you the security required. Please go back and appeal to the parent of these boys that normally hijack campaigns to caution their children, because the law will be harsh on anybody who breach electoral process.

Responding, the IPAC chairman of the state Eneyi Zidougha asked the CP to beef up security in some places like Southern Ijaw, Nembe and Brass where he said there was some election violence in 2015.

